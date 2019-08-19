Nli International Has Cut Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $13.81 Million; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 86.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 72,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 10,880 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 83,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $222.12. About 365,337 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 272,810 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.07M, down from 276,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 943,013 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 45.15 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 38,740 shares to 94,480 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 27,384 shares to 149,108 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 57,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).