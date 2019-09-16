Nli International Has Cut Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $1.87 Million; Stock Value Rose; Towerview Raised Its Lands End New (LE) Stake

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 21,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 67,930 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 89,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 277,261 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 49,780 shares to 143,960 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

