Nli International Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding as Market Value Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Holds Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 118,890 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 133,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 613,442 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 3,129 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 989,604 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Honeywell accumulated 118,584 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 497,251 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 60,501 were reported by Putnam. Nuwave Inv Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 273 shares. Hartford invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 44,200 are owned by Intact Invest Management Inc. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,720 shares to 134,920 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).