Nli International Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.05 Million; Valuation Rose; Horan Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $342,149

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 33,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 2.66M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 9,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 70,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 12.08M shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29,280 shares to 133,440 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,613 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 15,083 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Fin owns 77,366 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Ny has 170,510 shares. Wendell David Incorporated reported 66,787 shares stake. Sun Life invested in 11,498 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 690,059 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.74% or 7.25M shares in its portfolio. Cibc World holds 1.24 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc accumulated 276,514 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.13% or 22,189 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 227,655 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,854 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 25,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia owns 431,103 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.99% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca owns 4,843 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Logan Mngmt holds 72,358 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 233,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1.07% or 2.14 million shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nomura Asset Management Communications holds 429,859 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 77,006 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 171,587 shares stake. Pettee Investors Incorporated invested 1.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,853 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.