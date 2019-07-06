Nli International Has Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $331,080 as Stock Value Rose; Moreno Evelyn V Has Increased Its Stake in General Dynamics Com (GD) by $1.95 Million

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 473,455 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 137,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 18,960 shares to 59,820 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,890 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.