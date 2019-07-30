Nli International Has Boosted By $1.94 Million Its Northern Tr (NTRS) Holding; Worthington Industries (WOR)’s Sentiment Is 1

Nli International Inc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 40.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 21,590 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 2.48%. The Nli International Inc holds 74,670 shares with $6.75 million value, up from 53,080 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $21.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 709,469 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital

Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 77 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 77 sold and trimmed positions in Worthington Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 26.90 million shares, down from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Worthington Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 67 Increased: 37 New Position: 40.

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $39.94 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. for 114,896 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 299,995 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.64% invested in the company for 155,123 shares. The New York-based Midas Management Corp has invested 0.52% in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,042 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 189,533 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) has declined 16.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$91.67, Is It Time To Put Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Northern Trust’s (NTRS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.