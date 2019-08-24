Nli International Decreased Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake; PTC (PTC) Sentiment Is 1.22

Nli International Inc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc sold 19,150 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Nli International Inc holds 100,970 shares with $5.44M value, down from 120,120 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 800,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

PTC Inc (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 162 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 133 sold and reduced their holdings in PTC Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 100.10 million shares, down from 103.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PTC Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 13 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 106 Increased: 105 New Position: 57.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 51.21% above currents $40.01 stock price. Berry Global Group had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BERY in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Nli International Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 53,970 shares to 292,490 valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 39,230 shares and now owns 79,150 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Swiss Comml Bank reported 238,718 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 4,501 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 126,600 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27 shares. Natixis Advisors LP owns 35,475 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 117,025 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 73 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 472,977 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 73 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M