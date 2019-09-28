Nli International Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $442,144 as Share Value Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 110,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59M, down from 112,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21,350 shares to 93,332 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,712 shares. 5,665 are held by Duncker Streett. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 1.13% stake. First Tru Advsr LP reported 790,624 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has 3,740 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Com stated it has 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Homrich And Berg invested in 3,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,536 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 0.41% or 35,803 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 4,664 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc has 66,306 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has 1.47% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 5,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.18 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 17,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8,820 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).