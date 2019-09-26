Nli International Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Shorts Lowered By 8.28%

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) had a decrease of 8.28% in short interest. GIFI’s SI was 231,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.28% from 252,400 shares previously. With 32,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s short sellers to cover GIFI’s short positions. The SI to Gulf Island Fabrication Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37,177 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 22.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication: Revenue Backlog $262M as of April 25; 22/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION HOLDER PITON SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Reports a 7.9% Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication; 01/05/2018 – Gulf Island’s Shipyard Division to Build Up to Four Additional Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tugs; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO REDUCE THE AGGREGATE COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAID TO EACH GULF ISLAND FABRICATION DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY INCLUDES OPTION FOR 7 ADDITIONAL VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – SIGNED CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION, DELIVERY OF 1 TOWING, SALVAGE AND RESCUE SHIP VESSEL WITH U.S. NAVY

Nli International Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc sold 15,880 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Nli International Inc holds 208,520 shares with $10.62M value, down from 224,400 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $231.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 9.95M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.58% above currents $54.17 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of The West holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 63,222 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westpac Banking reported 419,529 shares. Chatham Group Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 72,985 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.12% or 1.84M shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.01% or 2.73 million shares. Jacobs & Co Ca accumulated 46,021 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Barnett And Incorporated holds 1,148 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 533,200 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 876,688 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Co holds 3.89% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 426,008 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has 11.88M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Na reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 217,146 shares.

Nli International Inc increased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 28,930 shares to 85,360 valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 4,290 shares and now owns 130,640 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.16 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.