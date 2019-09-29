Nli International Cut American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; Shorts at B2HOLDING AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (BTOHF) Lowered By 37.98%

B2HOLDING AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BTOHF) had a decrease of 37.98% in short interest. BTOHF’s SI was 1.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.98% from 2.05 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4236 days are for B2HOLDING AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BTOHF)’s short sellers to cover BTOHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nli International Inc sold 21,220 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Nli International Inc holds 67,930 shares with $5.98M value, down from 89,150 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $46.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.63 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 141,720 shares to 439,080 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,990 shares and now owns 195,093 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $94.60’s average target is 0.42% above currents $94.2 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Friday, September 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEP in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.

