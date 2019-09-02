Nli International Continues to Hold Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Hartford Financial Management Lowered Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $552,684 as Stock Rose

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 133,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,650 shares to 101,889 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,450 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 10,459 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 34,243 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Company holds 2.14% or 61,676 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 3.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 47,374 shares. 81,345 are held by Washington Tru. State Street Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115.04 million shares. Carlson Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.11% or 25,042 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 62,397 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Westchester Management has invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sunbelt Secs has invested 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 16,805 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,499 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,446 shares to 52,352 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.