Nli International Continues to Hold Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN); 12 West Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 16,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 713,665 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Medicines Co. up 17% premarket on positive inclisiran data – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Approves Roche’s Tecentriq For Breast Cancer, Trevena On Track For NDA Resubmission, Edap Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,797 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 14,593 shares. 27,895 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 5,229 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Co. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 4,527 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 67 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Investors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 556,097 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 13,540 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd owns 150,000 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 61,470 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,380 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 95,505 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 387,247 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,492 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,015 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 30,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 990 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Montag A And Associates has 33,100 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 19,544 are owned by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 244,917 shares in its portfolio. West Oak holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 175 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 6,269 shares. Johnson Financial holds 0% or 549 shares in its portfolio.