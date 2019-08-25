Nli International Boosted By $1.09 Million Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; Calix (CALX)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Nli International Inc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 152.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 2,540 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Nli International Inc holds 4,210 shares with $1.81M value, up from 1,670 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Calix Inc (CALX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 55 funds increased or started new holdings, while 48 decreased and sold stock positions in Calix Inc. The funds in our database now own: 30.40 million shares, up from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calix Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 33 Increased: 30 New Position: 25.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035 on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -2.68% below currents $512.6 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $52500 target. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research.

Nli International Inc decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 2,610 shares to 45,100 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 53,640 shares and now owns 187,940 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.09% or 886,939 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,151 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 446,054 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 4,202 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,464 shares stake. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.96% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 35,330 shares. Davenport Limited Com invested in 218,757 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Tru Co holds 0.06% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Llp reported 661,188 shares. Argent Tru Communications has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Everence Cap Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 1,779 shares. 9,288 are owned by Oppenheimer & Co Inc.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 1.92 million shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 103,174 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.89% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 491,519 shares.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $328.21 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.

