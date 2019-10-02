Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped Its Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Cut Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 183,722 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 30,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 369,334 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.70 million, down from 399,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $264.71. About 3.61M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge holds 0.05% or 15,980 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 455 shares. Renaissance Technology has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 38,309 shares. Qs Investors Limited has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Next Group Inc invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Parametric Port Limited holds 170,709 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 60,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 475,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% stake. American Intl Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 7,405 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,329 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares to 124,370 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.11% or 721,179 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd reported 435,738 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment owns 78,002 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 4,583 shares. Serv reported 0.19% stake. 17,022 are held by House Ltd Liability. Mycio Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 2,556 shares. Moreover, Essex Fincl Inc has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 5,314 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 277,502 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 12,486 shares or 4.98% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1.58 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments invested in 2.35% or 139,452 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc holds 0.11% or 5,707 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 32.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.