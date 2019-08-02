Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $384,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Visteon (VC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 31.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 18,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 39,280 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 57,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 5,033 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 23,218 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 16,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Secor Advsrs Lp holds 0.49% or 35,273 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 13,043 shares. Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 10,015 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System reported 88,257 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 672,249 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,143 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc stated it has 13,179 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Morgan Stanley holds 206,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 363,493 shares to 969,123 shares, valued at $39.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.24M for 15.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.14 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 207,084 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP holds 37,485 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Meeder Asset Management holds 53,974 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% or 194,753 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 13,321 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 12,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 3,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 67,215 shares. Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 66,051 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 271 shares. Pennsylvania holds 26,789 shares. 274,403 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com.