Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position By $420,000; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Its Ibm (IBM) Holding

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 34.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ibm Corp now has $122.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) stake by 87.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pitney Bowes Inc now has $678.47 million valuation. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 3.07 million shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity. Dies Jason had bought 3,600 shares worth $20,592.

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89 million for 4.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.48% above currents $140.97 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan.