Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding; Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Had 0 Bulls

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) stake by 38.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 14,000 shares as Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)’s stock rose 24.65%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 22,000 shares with $572,000 value, down from 36,000 last quarter. Koppers Holdings Inc now has $603.95M valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 38,496 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH

Among 2 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois had 6 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 7 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $20.0000 24.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $20 Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 582,470 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 243,314 shares. Psagot Inv House invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 5,681 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lpl Finance Llc accumulated 30,347 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 131,000 shares. 569,431 are held by Barclays Public Limited. 70,840 were reported by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com reported 42,248 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 20,348 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc holds 139,888 shares. Spitfire Ltd Com holds 465,102 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 463,182 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp reported 5.87 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1.28M shares.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OI Announces the Completion of Acquisition of Glass Packaging Facility in Mexico; Expands Presence in Growing Global Brands – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OI European Group BV Issues Notice of Partial Redemption for 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44M for 7.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. 9,900 shares were bought by Johnson R. Michael, worth $287,967.