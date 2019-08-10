Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $1.10 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Cut Its Position in Encana Corp. (ECA) as Valuation Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 15,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 467,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 41.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.30 million, down from 41.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 8.13 million shares. Arrow Fin has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,985 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2,776 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,647 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 19,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westwood Grp accumulated 177,835 shares. Stack Fin Mgmt owns 314,360 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York has invested 2.66% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Clough Cap Partners Limited Partnership reported 76,200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,039 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 2.84% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 131,758 shares. Signature Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,072 were reported by Etrade Limited Com. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 48,450 shares. Argent owns 8,728 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 1.20M shares to 12.38M shares, valued at $160.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.