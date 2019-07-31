Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $945,000 as Share Price Rose; As Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Stock Declined, Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $784,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 188.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 1.01 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 1.91M shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $309.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (Call) (NYSE:GLW) by 294,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,136 are held by Fil Limited. Regions Financial reported 273,944 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 2,504 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 62,930 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Adirondack Com reported 575 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 36,278 shares. Fincl Svcs reported 4,985 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 46,322 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 0.02% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc reported 24,262 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Country Tru Fincl Bank reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 2,442 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 989,434 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,164 were accumulated by Penobscot Mgmt.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 2.78% stake. Chemung Canal accumulated 28,006 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Karp Cap Management invested in 18,702 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Winslow Asset stated it has 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 580,196 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,050 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 8,760 shares. Tillar holds 1.03% or 9,409 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdg Group stated it has 584,644 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 23,500 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.74M shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd accumulated 1.01% or 57,353 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 207,600 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.