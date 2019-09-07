Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Sprint (S) Has Upped as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Its Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 4,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 9.97 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 30/03/2018 – Wisconsin DoA: State Settles with Sprint Over Billing and Cancellation Issues; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or reported 116,337 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 65,164 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 97,670 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,656 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc stated it has 34,390 shares. Sageworth Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benedict Finance Inc reported 3.15% stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 6,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication has 170,002 shares. Pettee Invsts has 80,095 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 422,646 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 353,128 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 3.61% or 362,919 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,998 shares to 106,294 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “British semiconductor supplier to add 100 jobs at new Hillsboro HQ – Portland Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares to 117,500 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,252 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KDP) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:FND) Earnings Dropped -17%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.