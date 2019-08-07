Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased by $1.60 Million as Market Value Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 101,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 7.41 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 1.23M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

