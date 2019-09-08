Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $636,000 as Stock Value Declined; Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 58,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 21,059 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 79,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $123.50 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,762 shares to 10,714 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 7,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Llc owns 395,500 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 755,375 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 1,639 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 3.93 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 260,249 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,121 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.05% or 469,885 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Opportunities Management Ltd Llc has 2.67% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 44,160 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.34M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 9,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,557 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated reported 8,450 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sit Investment Assoc reported 176,760 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Windward Cap Ca invested 2.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Asset Management has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South Dakota Council invested in 254,377 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 1.76% or 365,762 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw And Commerce Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 10,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 163,819 are held by Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waters Parkerson And Comm Limited Liability Co holds 272,279 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.