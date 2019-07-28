Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $636,000; Sankaty Advisors Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Upped by $2.96 Million as Stock Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% stake. 320,494 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0% or 11,693 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 15,700 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 813,240 shares. Redwood Invs Llc invested 0.4% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Virtu Financial Ltd owns 12,507 shares. Moreover, Caymus Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has 3.37% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hite Hedge Asset accumulated 54,997 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 360,313 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.23% or 1.89M shares. Zimmer Partners LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.08 million shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd has 109,322 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.