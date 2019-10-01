Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Masimo (MASI) Market Value Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, down from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 32.91 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 64,164 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 68,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 189,519 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.00M shares to 12.33 million shares, valued at $134.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 50,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86 million for 51.51 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 225,592 were reported by First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc. 2,415 are owned by Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc. Voya Management Lc invested in 64,892 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 103,034 are owned by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 89,948 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Brown Advisory accumulated 6,013 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,875 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 185,758 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 175 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 6,305 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1.25M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 160,365 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 9,956 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 51,881 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Company reported 2.73% stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,200 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Com invested 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 485,556 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4.09 million shares. Cognios Limited Liability stated it has 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Prns reported 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Yorktown Management And Research Communications Inc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,400 shares. 47,419 are held by Ipswich Invest. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Co invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Bancorp Of The West has invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset reported 11.2% stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

