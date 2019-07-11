Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Sprint (S) Stake by $2.00 Million as Shares Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Declined While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Stake by $268.78 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 24.19M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE CEO OF SOFTBANK GROUP INTERNATIONAL; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES CONSISTING OF ABOUT $2.1 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 4.738% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 1.68 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 12,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc owns 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 250,000 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 251,232 shares. 677,906 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mig Cap Limited invested in 1.74M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 71,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 434,753 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 210,187 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Highstreet Asset holds 112,009 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 0.09% or 116,892 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.