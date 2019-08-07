Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Position by $340,000; Stock Were Volatile; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Share Price Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered by $1.61 Million Its Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 15,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 45,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 61,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 103,570 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,800 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 10,109 shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 0.03% or 99,700 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 14,361 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 27,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania Communication has 48,433 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 320,498 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 6,881 were reported by Victory Mgmt Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 20,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 15,507 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 35,218 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 23,599 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,578 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weight Watchers (WTW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s Still Plenty of Upside Left in Medifast Stock – Investorplace.com” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weight Watchers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Shaq Turn Papa John’s Around? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.37 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. 169,554 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,403 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 65,613 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Adelante Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 729,058 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 186,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd owns 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 169 shares. South State Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 37,183 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.39 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De owns 12,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 436,134 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).