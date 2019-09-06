Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Raised Holding by $863,181

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 105,612 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

