Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position in Sprint (S) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 2.54M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches Groundbreaking IoT Factory to Make Everyday Business Easier; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Commun Announce Successful Consent Solicitations; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $289.27. About 779,008 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 709,779 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 559,040 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 10,555 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 115,715 shares. Korea Invest owns 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 240,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 5,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Company Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mig Cap Ltd holds 1.34% or 1.74 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 702,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.73M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 156,855 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kepos Cap LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 674,193 shares. 3,985 were reported by Whittier Tru Company.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 407 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,799 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.32% or 41,100 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability reported 14,047 shares. Associated Banc invested in 3,537 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 468,626 shares. 115,944 are owned by Ami Asset Mngmt. 12,974 are owned by Advisor Prtn. Ellington Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Washington National Bank invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,984 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 248,611 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Cibc World invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,375 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

