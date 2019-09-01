Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lowered by $364,000; Evanson Asset Management Decreased Oneok New (OKE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Com Na accumulated 13,864 shares. Cetera Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,039 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 687 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.09% or 1,152 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management holds 7,703 shares. Jane Street Llc has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 151,224 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). St Germain D J Incorporated owns 2,088 shares. American Century Companies invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Choate Investment Advsrs invested in 2,833 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65 million for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

