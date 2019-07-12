Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position In Abbott Labs (ABT) Was Has Lifted; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,023 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 27,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $208.07. About 973,270 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 4.17M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Etfdailynews.com which released: “How tariffs are affecting solar energy stocks – ETF Daily News” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Reports FDA Approval of Alinity s System – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches rapid point-of-care diabetes diagnosis test – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

