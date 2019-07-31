Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Its Stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by $332,000 as Valuation Rose; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 943,334 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $179.91. About 434,867 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 331,211 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 0.17% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 21,773 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 443,838 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 120 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research owns 16,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru holds 229 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 2,429 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 525,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,473 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser owns 1,490 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% or 1,490 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 749,411 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. The insider Madeley Hunter sold $161,343. $62,450 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Kelleher John P..

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0% or 164,164 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.04% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 5,445 were reported by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 72,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,859 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 405,612 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. California-based Beach Point Cap LP has invested 1.49% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,057 shares. Voya Management Ltd invested in 12,469 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Com holds 61,611 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 38,152 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & owns 1.26M shares.