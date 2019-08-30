Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Holder Lynch & Associates Lifted Intel (INTC) Position

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.55M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 117,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 122,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $207.6. About 12.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Ltd has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,968 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr accumulated 2.55M shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 24,381 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,746 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9,116 are held by Proffitt Goodson. 3,450 were accumulated by Ithaka Group Lc. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 2.68% or 562,300 shares. Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 101,683 shares. Gruss And has 7.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 158,809 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management invested in 10,572 shares. 6,979 were accumulated by John G Ullman Associates. Rwwm holds 0.08% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares to 28,354 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.01 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca owns 8,755 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 10.13 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 108,150 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 4,000 shares. The California-based Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 37,856 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Corporation reported 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 0.76% or 59,719 shares. Bonness Enterp owns 89,950 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 836,526 shares. Missouri-based Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pitcairn Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).