Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lifted Sprint (S) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Parker-Hannifin (PH) Last Week

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 2666.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired 400,000 shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 415,000 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $29.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 15.52 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT: AMENDMENT TO PERMIT CONTRIBUTION OF ADDED SPECTRUM; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Set to Get $78 Million If T-Mobile Deal Wins Approval; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH…; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ. EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PH in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by Vertical Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. See Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $171 New Target: $182 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178 New Target: $186 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $180 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

The stock increased 0.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 479,442 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. 926 shares valued at $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Axa has 0.36% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 539,490 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 9,467 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 52,626 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Private Advsrs Inc holds 3,727 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Llc has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lsv Asset reported 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Co owns 85,000 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 14,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 4,703 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 5,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs has 0.67% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 3.10M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.35% or 47,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 16,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 76,368 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 308,303 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 17.90M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 709,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Rhumbline Advisers reported 515,100 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ckw Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, North Star Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 943 shares.