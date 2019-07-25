Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increases Holding in Sprint (S); Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stake

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 27,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $150.27. About 2.04 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 34.85 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Successful Consent Solicitations; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint’s IDR at ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11,628 shares to 134,631 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 15,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,522 shares, and cut its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,598 shares. Liberty Capital Management reported 3,075 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 65,163 shares. Boston Advisors Lc holds 8,526 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com holds 18,382 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 1.57M shares. Security Natl Tru Company reported 0.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,194 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 14,952 shares. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grimes And holds 0.35% or 31,388 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1,726 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 6,300 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 35,178 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.67% or 5.80M shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology accumulated 36,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Limited invested in 0% or 10,353 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2.90M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 677,906 shares. Strs Ohio owns 10,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Valley National Advisers owns 132 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 3.05M shares in its portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 30,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).