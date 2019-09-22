Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding Increased by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 78,015 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 74,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 754,528 shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20,000 shares to 18,250 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Schulhoff & Inc has invested 4.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,825 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com. Winfield reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North American holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 200,235 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital has 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,403 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.64M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Phocas holds 0% or 125.17M shares in its portfolio. Sage Financial Gp holds 0.03% or 1,598 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 8.62M shares stake. Bokf Na accumulated 340,385 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,762 were reported by Leisure Capital Mngmt. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl Bank Of Newtown has invested 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 2,204 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 209,114 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 20,771 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 84,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5% or 482,963 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd invested in 0.04% or 73,487 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.12% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,404 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 109,385 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 905,625 shares. Next Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 43,887 shares to 227,229 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 40,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,083 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).