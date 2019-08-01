Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increased Its Holding in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $340,000 as Market Value Were Volatile; Moody’s (MCO) Position Held by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 45,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.30 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.43M shares traded or 65.37% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – Correct: Moody’s Downgrades 14 Turkish Banks’ Long-Term Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook To Stable From Negative On South County Hospital (RI); Baa3 Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Changes France’s Outlook To Positive, Affirms Aa2 Rating; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Yak Access Llc; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $173 FROM $161; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To $150m Of Maryland’s Consolidated Transportation Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pemex’s Aa3.Mx/Baa3 National And Global Scale Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 to Santa Rosa Elementary School District, CA’s $13M General Obligation Bonds, 2014 Election, 2018 Series D and E and affirms Aa3 on outstanding GO bonds; negative outlook assigned; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Local Currency Deposit Ratings Of Golomt Bank And Trade And Development Bank Of Mongolia To B3; Concludes Review

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 224,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 450,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.23 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. Jane Street Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Empyrean Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 250,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Numerixs Inv owns 22,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership invested in 99,700 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 26,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 24,626 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 0.17% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 56,822 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 88,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv stated it has 30,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 0.03% or 27,915 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 28,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 41,113 shares. Fil holds 45 shares. Capital Intll has 5.00M shares. Pacific Investment Management Company reported 2,501 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,633 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Ameritas Prns holds 3,040 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1,821 shares. Covington has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.1% stake. Virtu Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,583 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Crestwood Management LP stated it has 1.32% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mining Inc by 262,150 shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $61.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 285,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.73M shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).