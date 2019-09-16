Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holds Position in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 273,536 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC); 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,000 shares, and cut its stake in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 28,077 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 76,035 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,974 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 32,807 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 4.21 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 13,882 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 536,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 119,027 shares. State Street Corporation holds 792,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 57 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 167,938 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Pcl has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 1.58M shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 47,628 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,700 shares. Cap Interest Ca has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 144,055 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 868,802 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 249,649 shares. Headinvest Limited Company reported 33,668 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 6,625 shares. Haverford Trust reported 15,023 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 699,439 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 91,303 shares. Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 107,626 shares.