Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holding In Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Was Increased; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Raised by $387,638 Its Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). High Pointe Capital Management accumulated 19,650 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fundx Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,817 shares. Logan Mgmt has 168,089 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt has invested 6.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc stated it has 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 444,109 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Management Co. Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc has invested 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.00M shares. Telos Inc reported 52,595 shares stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 88,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated accumulated 382,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 134 shares. 500 were accumulated by Optimum Advsrs. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt reported 465 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Ls Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Edgestream Prtn LP owns 0.17% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 56,822 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 128,401 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 20,493 shares. 14,361 are owned by Creative Planning.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,000 shares to 80,252 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

