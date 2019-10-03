Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holding in Knowles (KN) Lifted by $396,000 as Shares Rose; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Raised Its Stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by $630,800

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 548,322 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 807,345 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 133,230 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 49,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 850,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilen Investment Management holds 3,215 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo State Bank has invested 0.1% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,561 shares. Fdx holds 7,969 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,425 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 100 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested in 0.21% or 246,198 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 8,277 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 173,516 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.