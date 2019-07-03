Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Cut by $472,000 as Shares Declined; Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) as Stock Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 112,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bar Harbor Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2,657 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) has declined 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncrest Bank by 34,900 shares to 978,916 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 78,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.