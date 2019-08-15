Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Upped Its Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) as Market Value Were Volatile; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $36.84 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 466,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.59 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 09/03/2018 – At March 6, Oprha Winfrey Had 11.3% Weight Watchers Stake; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $217.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Glob Limited Com holds 100,000 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 470,541 shares stake. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 167,641 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 208,296 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nadler Fincl Grp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tcw Grp Incorporated has 23,110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Covington Capital stated it has 1.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carderock Capital Incorporated invested in 25,800 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 239,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne owns 4,490 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 28,218 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 26,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 20,119 are held by Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Co. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 28,948 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 450,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has 177,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.79% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,455 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 28,000 shares. New South Cap Inc reported 593,848 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 13,800 shares. Hs Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.15M shares stake. Invesco Limited owns 111,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 513,329 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

