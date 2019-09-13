Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Upped Its Stake in Knowles (KN) as Market Valuation Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Holder Freshford Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $12.24 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 390,952 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 271,465 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.25 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 29,299 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. Df Dent And Comm holds 2,158 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru, Ohio-based fund reported 232 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 1.07% or 56,881 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0.01% or 234 shares. Cypress Capital stated it has 12,863 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cordasco Networks reported 6,725 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 865,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares stake. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 934,242 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knowles to Host Financial Analyst Day – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,000 shares to 2,160 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).