Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Upped Its Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by $380,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) by $561,833 as Share Price Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 260,517 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, down from 293,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 28,240 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33M market cap company. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is down 53.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When Is A Value Trap A Value? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 12,495 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 51,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.2% or 35,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 280,625 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 30,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 224 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1,669 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Meridian Mgmt Communication accumulated 12,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company owns 60,326 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Incorporated reported 1.88M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 272,295 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TESS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 11.11% more from 4.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.13% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Millennium Lc reported 134,207 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 156 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 15,700 shares. American Grp Inc owns 3,933 shares. Legal General Gp Plc invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). 43,923 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 1,580 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 9,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 17,172 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 40,154 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 24,455 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,737 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 52,775 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 88,100 shares.

Analysts await TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. TESS’s profit will be $1.53 million for 20.14 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.26% EPS growth.