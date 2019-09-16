Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $973,000 as Valuation Declined; Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined While Leisure Capital Management Lowered Stake by $628,108

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 1.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.04M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) And Artificial Intelligence Are Working To Change The Healthcare Game – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bkd Wealth Ltd Co holds 47,658 shares. 294,882 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Covington Inv holds 1.64% or 105,041 shares. Castleark Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,200 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp holds 92,040 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc reported 602,160 shares. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.81% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 91,567 shares. Oak Limited Oh reported 1.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Puzo Michael J holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 167,823 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com owns 15.81 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,124 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 0.58% or 147,797 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 108,646 shares.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,250 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,908 are held by Aspiriant. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York invested in 4.15% or 445,252 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Cap Mngmt owns 7,948 shares. Moneta Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5,342 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 9.62 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 43,502 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc invested in 0.89% or 54,663 shares. Highland Mgmt holds 76,777 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 181,596 shares. Smithfield Tru has 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 85,862 shares. Intact Invest Management holds 65,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,370 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).