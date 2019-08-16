Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $400,000 as Stock Price Declined; First Long Island Investors Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 23,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $203.67. About 860,570 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 57,646 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 7,238 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,261 shares. Two Creeks Cap LP holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 73,673 shares. South State invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Btim owns 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 28,130 shares. Natl Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 22,870 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 49,770 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 0.23% stake. Da Davidson Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,907 shares. 184,077 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. 1,691 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Legacy Private Communication invested 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,211 shares to 293,495 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.