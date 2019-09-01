Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by $420,000 as Stock Price Declined; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Stralem & Co Has Boosted Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 2.64 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.18 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 16,097 shares. Panagora Asset holds 13,224 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Com reported 0.8% stake. 56,566 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. 28.06 million were reported by Cap World Investors. Caprock Gp Inc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 8,382 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 33,367 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Street reported 17.36 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4.98 million shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 147,514 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Ltd invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 77,314 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,549 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares to 87,845 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,796 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. 18,630 were reported by Profund Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest owns 1.42 million shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc owns 12,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 11,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 44,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 49,196 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 85,312 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 0.56% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 729,840 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% or 36,382 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 29,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio.