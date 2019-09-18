Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) as Market Valuation Rose; Burney Co Has Lifted Curtiss Wright (CW) Stake

Burney Co increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 442.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 2,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 179,225 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 928,511 shares traded or 61.37% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Curtiss-Wright to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (NYSE:CW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,135 shares to 21,983 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,450 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 449,800 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 283,785 shares. 16,948 are held by Morgan Stanley. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 2,700 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 7,242 shares. Dana Invest Advsr has 0.08% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Washington Capital Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 4,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,043 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.75% or 27,677 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 10,241 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 753,164 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 750,843 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Perceptive Ltd Liability has 0.76% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 385,982 shares. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 152,584 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 94,000 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,805 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,106 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 45,353 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 544,886 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 95,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Brooke Beth A., worth $82,240 on Tuesday, September 3.