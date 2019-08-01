Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $364,000; Valuation Rose; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Lifted Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 397,622 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $181.38. About 806,208 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc holds 4,335 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 139 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 35,795 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc. Moreover, Inverness Counsel has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,350 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 6,771 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 51,873 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 5,241 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 302,511 shares or 0% of the stock. 368 were reported by Kessler Inv Gp. Jfs Wealth owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grimes And owns 57,627 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.13% or 5,965 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.19 million for 15.74 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.