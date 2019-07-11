Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Ncr New (NCR) Holding by $324,000 as Market Value Rose; Delta Asset Management Trimmed Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $407,048; Stock Price Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 459,412 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,714 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.37M, down from 240,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 869,007 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NCR’s profit will be $79.26M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,677 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 16,356 shares. 46,424 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 19,845 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 835,461 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. New South Mngmt Incorporated holds 552,047 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com accumulated 7,234 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 61,225 shares. Pzena Limited Liability Co has invested 1.79% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 431 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested in 1,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 15,172 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $386.61M for 13.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.