Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $384,000; Junto Capital Management LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $9.37 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 1.59M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91 million, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 15.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,993 shares to 21,310 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 82,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Management owns 17,304 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Parthenon Lc holds 9.84% or 373,197 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 13,597 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weybosset Rech Limited reported 3,550 shares. Scott Selber reported 56,970 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,973 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,540 shares. Corda Inv Ltd Llc owns 10,832 shares. Menlo Advisors Lc holds 50,226 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Co has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.96% or 13,566 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

